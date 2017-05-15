PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 Jana Partners LLC:
* Takes sole share stake of 550,000 class A shares of Snap Inc - SEC filing
* Dissolves sole share stake in Time Inc
* Jana Partners no longer holds a put option in Tesla Inc's shares that it held as of Dec. 31, 2016
* Jana Partners does not own any shares of Tesla Inc - SEC filing
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQgxrb) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQnCI9)
June 18 UAE state fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice for approval to buy the rest of the partially-owned Viceroy Hotel Group from Jho Low, a financier linked by prosecutors to Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in foreign countries.