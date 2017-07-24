FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Janalakshmi Financial Services appoints Ajay Kanwal as CEO
July 24, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Janalakshmi Financial Services appoints Ajay Kanwal as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd

* Janalakshmi Financial Services says R. Srinivasan will retire from role of vice-chairman

* Janalakshmi financial services - appointment of new CEO Ajay Kanwal Source text: [Gearing up to the launch of their Small Finance Bank, Janalakshmi Financial Services (JFS), India's largest microfinance company, announced the appointment of its new CEO Mr. Ajay Kanwal. Mr. Kanwal, a seasoned banker and veteran, has over 27 years of experience in both consumer and commercial banking sector and will take charge of office from August 1, 2017] Further company coverage:

