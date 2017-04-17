BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Johnson & Johnson
* Receives Health Canada approval of Darzalex® (daratumumab) by priority review for patients with multiple myeloma who have had at least one prior therapy
* Janssen Inc - data from two Phase 3 studies supported new approval of darzalex
* Janssen Inc - due to "high" unmet medical need for multiple myeloma patients, darzalex was granted priority review by Health Canada for submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 15 Shares in OHL Mexico , a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, jumped 12 percent after market opening on Thursday after the company said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback, offering 27 pesos per share.
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene