June 14 Janssen:

* New phase 3 data show anti-TNF alpha simponi aria significantly improved arthritis and skin manifestations in patients with active psoriatic arthritis

* Janssen- ‍simponi aria showed significant improvement across all secondary endpoints evaluating improvements in skin symptoms, joint damage, among others​

* Janssen - in go-vibrant, 75.1 percent of patients with active psoriatic arthritis with simponi aria 2 mg/kg achieved at least 20 percent improvement in arthritis signs

* Janssen- ‍treatment with simponi aria at weeks 0 & 4,every 8 weeks thereafter resulted in statistically significant improvements in all secondary goals​

* Janssen - two deaths and two malignancies were reported, all in placebo group, and one demyelinating event occurred in simponi aria group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: