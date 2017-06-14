BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Janssen:
* New phase 3 data show anti-TNF alpha simponi aria significantly improved arthritis and skin manifestations in patients with active psoriatic arthritis
* Janssen- simponi aria showed significant improvement across all secondary endpoints evaluating improvements in skin symptoms, joint damage, among others
* Janssen - in go-vibrant, 75.1 percent of patients with active psoriatic arthritis with simponi aria 2 mg/kg achieved at least 20 percent improvement in arthritis signs
* Janssen- treatment with simponi aria at weeks 0 & 4,every 8 weeks thereafter resulted in statistically significant improvements in all secondary goals
* Janssen - two deaths and two malignancies were reported, all in placebo group, and one demyelinating event occurred in simponi aria group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings