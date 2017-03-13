BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
March 13JANUS Dongguan Precision Components Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 303.9 percent to 321.5 percent, or to be 115 million yuan to 120 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (28.5 million yuan)
* Says increased product sales and production structure adjustment as main reasons for the forecast
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: