March 13JANUS Dongguan Precision Components Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 303.9 percent to 321.5 percent, or to be 115 million yuan to 120 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (28.5 million yuan)

* Says increased product sales and production structure adjustment as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Dy5Dh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)