BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
June 20Japan Animal Referral Medical Center Co Ltd
* Says it plans to signs a syndicated loan contract to take out loans of 4.33 billion yen in total, on June 28
* Says interest rate of three-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.3 percent or 0.4 percent
* Says final maturity date is March 31, 2034
* Says The Bank of Yokohama,Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. will serve as arrangers and The Bank of Yokohama,Ltd. will also serve as agent
* Says loans will be used for repayment of loans and equipment investment
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LE36WC
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
* Says owner signs strategic framework agreement with Overseas Chinese Town, share trade remains suspended