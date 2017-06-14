June 14Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd

* Says 4,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 400,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 14

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 1,071 yen per share on June 2 and 1,081 yen per share on June 14

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TL3O3n

