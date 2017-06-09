BRIEF-Hill International receives $21.7 mln contract from Penndot
Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia
June 9Japan Communications Inc
Says 27,600 units of its third series warrants were exercised to 2.8 million shares of its stock, during the period from June 1 to June 9
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/i6qg9W
(Beijing Headline News)
Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment
Fine Point Technologies - judge on New York County Supreme Court denied Hawaiian Telecommunications, motion to dismiss breach of contract claim filed by co