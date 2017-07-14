FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Japan Food & Liquor Alliance to issue new shares to raise 2 bln yen and says shareholding structure change
July 14, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Japan Food & Liquor Alliance to issue new shares to raise 2 bln yen and says shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Japan Food & Liquor Alliance Inc

* Says it will issue 42.6 million new shares, at the price of 47 yen per share, to raise 2 billion yen, through private placement to Asrapport Dining Co Ltd and payment date on Aug. 1

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan, purchase raw materials and equipment

* Says second biggest shareholder, Asrapport Dining Co Ltd will increase voting power in the co to 31.7 percent from 10.4 percent and top shareholder will decrease voting power to 8.2 percent, from 10.7 percent, effective Aug. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hsLc56

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

