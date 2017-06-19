June 19Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp

* Says it plans to acquire two Chiba-based properties and a Nara-based property at the price of 32.67 billion yen in total

* Says two Chiba-based properties will be acquired on July 12 and the Nara-based property will be acquired on Aug. 1

* Says it plans to take out loans of 15 billion yen in total to fund the acquisition

