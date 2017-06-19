June 19Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 236,000 new units through public offering

* Says it will issue 12,940 new units through private placement, to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., with a subscription date on Aug. 1 and a payment date on Aug. 2

* Proceeds will be mainly used to acquire assets

