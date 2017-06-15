BRIEF-Shih Her Technologies to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25
June 15 Japan Third Party Co Ltd
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
* Says change occurred on June 15
Source text in Japanese:
* Says it will sign a syndicated loan contract for 3 billion yen, including three years term loan contract for 300 million yen and one year commitment line contract for 2.7 billion yen, with Resona Bank, Limited as agent, on June 27
* Says its shares to halt trade on June 22 pending securities regulator's review for assets acquisition