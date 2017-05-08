Shareholders in Poland's bourse approve dividend of 2.15 zlotys/share
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in Poland's state-run stock exchange approved on Monday a dividend payout of 2.15 zlotys per share, as proposed by the management.
May 9 Nikkei:
* Japan's domestic exchange, Coincheck, launches interest-paying fixed deposit accounts for digital currency, bitcoin - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2qLjqy9)
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in Poland's state-run stock exchange approved on Monday a dividend payout of 2.15 zlotys per share, as proposed by the management.
* Says unit wins land auction for 2.86 billion yuan ($419.65 million) in Beijing
* Says announced a $2 million seed round of financing led by First Round Capital Source text for Eikon: