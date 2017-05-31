UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31Marubeni Corp President and CEO Fumiya Kokubu says:
* Studying further investment in Portugal, where it opened an office on Tuesday and has more than 400 million euros ($449 million) invested in the energy sector and water supply networks.
* "This country has great potential, the economy is improving."
* "We are looking at various opportunities ... Infrastructure investment has been our focus so far, and we are analysing new projects there, but we are going to look into other areas," he said, citing commodities and agriculture as the potential areas of interest.
* Seeks to deepen partnerships with Galp Energia and Grupo Amorim, mainly in the Portuguese market, but does not rule out teaming up with Galp in its oil and gas production projects in Brazil.Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources