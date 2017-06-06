UPDATE 3-Britain's Prince Philip to spend second night in hospital
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
June 7 Nikkei-
* Japan's ministry of finance seeks to create market enabling direct exchanges of yen and other asian currencies without using dollar as intermediary- Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
* Dollar seen getting bump if U.S. tax reform enacted * Sterling rebounds after Haldane's rate-hike remarks * Falling oil prices pressure commodity-linked currencies (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 21 The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, hovering at a one-month peak as it consolidated gains from earlier this week on expectations of a possibly another Federal Reserve