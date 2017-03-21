FOREX-Dollar firms on upbeat data, yen down as BOJ keeps policy steady
* Dollar 'getting over shock' of weak inflation figures-analyst
March 21 Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga:
* reaffirmed commitment to forex policy at G20
* G20 reaffirmed excessive and disorderly forex moves hurt economy, financial markets (Reporting By Kaori Kaneko)
* Dollar 'getting over shock' of weak inflation figures-analyst
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Consumer Affairs Minister C.R. Chaudhary, HCL Infosystems Executive Vice Chairman & MD S. Premkumar at an even
TOKYO, June 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and offered a more upbeat view on private consumption and overseas economies, signalling its confidence that the recovery was gaining momentum.