BRIEF-Ergomed appoints Dan Weng new chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Dan Weng as its new chief executive officer and a board director of Ergomed
Feb 27 Japara Healthcare Ltd-
* Hy net profit $14.6 million versus $16.2 million
* Interim dividend 5.50 cps
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $177.1mln, up 14.97 percent
* Fy17 ebitda expected to grow at 7pct to 10 percent on fy16 Source text (bit.ly/2lKncmf) Further company coverage:
* Says appointment of Dan Weng as its new chief executive officer and a board director of Ergomed
* RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL) - PATENT OFFICE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION ISSUED A DECISION TO GRANT A PATENT APPLICATION FOR RESP3000 SERIES, DESIGNED FOR USE IN CARDIOVASCULAR DIAGNOSTICS WITH PET-CAMERA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Coard appointed Chanvit Tanphiphat as chiarman of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: