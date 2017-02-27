UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd
* Fy net profit $702 million versus $691 million
* Fy revenue $15.76 billion versus $15.72 billion
* outlook for 2017 appears positive as astra should benefit from improving economic conditions in indonesia & higher coal prices
* Recommending a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of us¢56 per share
* Group's direct motor interests and other interests are expected to perform satisfactorily Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources