April 28 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd:

* Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $210 million versus $141 million

* Outlook for rest of year is positive with Astra expected to benefit from continued growth in Indonesian economy

* Group's revenue in Q1 was US$4.2 billion, 16% up on previous year

* Board has not declared a dividend for Q1 ended 31st march 2017