UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd:
* Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $210 million versus $141 million
* Outlook for rest of year is positive with Astra expected to benefit from continued growth in Indonesian economy
* Group's revenue in Q1 was US$4.2 billion, 16% up on previous year
* Board has not declared a dividend for Q1 ended 31st march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources