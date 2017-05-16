May 16 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd

* Acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares of par value thb 10 each in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited

* Subscription price of THB250 per rights share.

* Aggregate cash consideration for subscription was approximately US$127m

* Subscription is not expected to have a material impact on net tangible assets of JC&C group