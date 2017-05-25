Amazon's grocery push playing catch up with Chinese e-commerce giants
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing
May 25 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd
* Says acquisition of Reflex Solutions Proprietary Limited
* Jasco will acquire 51% of Reflex for a maximum aggregate purchase price of R39.78 million
* Purchase consideration will be settled in cash
* Says transaction agreement is effective as of 1 may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has paid off its 15% per annum track vendor debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Rodale Inc, a privately held media company known for publishing magazines such as Men's Health and Runner's World said on Wednesday that its board of directors had decided to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.