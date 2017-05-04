BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Jason Industries Inc
* Jason Industries says reaffirms 2017 guidance of net sales in range of $650 to $670 million, adjusted ebitda in range of $64 to $67 million
* Jason Industries reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 sales fell 8.3 percent to $175.2 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Sees FY 2017 sales $650 million to $670 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.