UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 7 Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd-
* Feb logs production 51,484 cubic metres; Feb fresh fruit bunches production 65,067 metric tonnes
* Feb crude palm oil production 10,001 metric tonnes; Feb palm kernel production 1,782 metric tonnes Source text (bit.ly/2mQEbqq) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources