UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd:
* Jan crude palm oil production 11,073 metric tonnes; Jan palm kernel production 2,124 metric tonnes
* Jan logs production 10,516 cubic metres ; Jan fresh fruit bunches production 72,991 metric tonnes Source text: [bit.ly/2kV4fyH] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources