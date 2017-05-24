BRIEF-PhaseRx files for stock and warrants offering of up to $15 mln
* PhaseRx Inc files for stock and warrants offering of up to $15 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sBPItI) Further company coverage:
May 24 Jayex Healthcare Ltd:
* Appoints Nick Fernando as chief executive officer
* Michael Boyd will move to a non-executive role as chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PhaseRx Inc files for stock and warrants offering of up to $15 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sBPItI) Further company coverage:
* Anticipates $3.5 million to $4.5 million in one-time cash items related to June 2017 restructuring - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tP3fxA) Further company coverage:
* Five Prime Therapeutics announces Lewis T. "Rusty" Williams plans to transition from CEO to executive chairman of the board in 2018