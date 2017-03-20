BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Jazz pharmaceuticals announces positive results from the phase 3 tones 3 and tones 4 studies of jzp-110 in patients with obstructive sleep apnea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* Alliance data provides card services performance update for may 2017