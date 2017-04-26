BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
April 26 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from the phase 3 tones 2 study of jzp-110 in narcolepsy patients with excessive sleepiness
* Says expect to submit JZP-110 nda for excessive sleepiness in obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy in late 2017
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - most commonly reported AEs in study generally consistent with those observed in phase 2 clinical studies evaluating JZP-110
* Says JZP-110 75 mg dose reached statistical significance on co-primary endpoint of mwt
* Says JZP-110 75 mg dose did not reach statistical significance on co-primary endpoint of ess
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - there was one patient with two saes on JZP-110 that were considered not treatment related as assessed by investigator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schnitzer announces third quarter fiscal 2017 preliminary results and earnings date