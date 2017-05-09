BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC:
* Jazz pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.31
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.41
* Q1 revenue $376 million versus I/B/E/S view $377 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 total net product sales $1,617 million to $1,692 million
* Sees 2017 GAAP net income per diluted share $6.55-$7.55
* Sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted net income per diluted share $10.70-$11.30
* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.12, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: