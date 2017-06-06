June 6 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals presents data for the phase 3 tones 2 study of JZP-110 in patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy

* ‍study demonstrated statistically significant effects of both 150 mg and 300 mg doses of JZP-110 on co-primary endpoints​

* JZP-110 U.S. NDA submission planned for later this year