BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals presents data for the phase 3 tones 2 study of JZP-110 in patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy
* study demonstrated statistically significant effects of both 150 mg and 300 mg doses of JZP-110 on co-primary endpoints
* JZP-110 U.S. NDA submission planned for later this year
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources