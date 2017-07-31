BRIEF-JBT Corp acquires PLF International Ltd

July 31 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp-

* JBT Corporation acquires PLF International Limited

* Says ‍purchase price is £28 million​

* John Bean Technologies Corp - ‍acquisition of PLF adds annual revenue of approximately $25 million​

* John Bean Technologies Corp - ‍company anticipates earnings accretion of $0.03 - $0.05 per share for 2018 and $0.06 - $0.08 per share for 2019 from deal​

* John Bean - ‍ costs & purchase price accounting associated with deal expected to have negative impact of about $0.03 per share on 2017 earnings​