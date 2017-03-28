March 28 Funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC have sold 24,300,000 shares representing approximately 10 percent of share capital in Onesavings Bank

* Shares were sold at 395 pence per share, equating to gross proceeds of approximately 96 million pounds ($120 million)for JCF Funds

* Citi, Credit Suisse acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in transaction and N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd acting as financial adviser to J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc