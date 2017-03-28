UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
March 28 Funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC have sold 24,300,000 shares representing approximately 10 percent of share capital in Onesavings Bank
* Shares were sold at 395 pence per share, equating to gross proceeds of approximately 96 million pounds ($120 million)for JCF Funds
* Citi, Credit Suisse acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in transaction and N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd acting as financial adviser to J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7974 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.