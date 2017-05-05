May 5 J C Penney Company Inc
* J. C. Penney Company, Inc. announces settlement of class
action lawsuit
* J C Penney Company Inc - Settlement to be funded by
insurance with no financial impact to company
* J C Penney Company Inc - Settlement remains subject to
final documentation and approval of district court following
notice to class members
* J C Penney Company Inc - Settlement is worth $97.5
million
* J C Penney - Denies allegations in lawsuit, but entering
into settlement to eliminate uncertainties, burden, expense of
further protracted litigation
* J C Penney Company - To settle lawsuit, Alan B. Marcus,
individually, on behalf of all others similarly situated, V.
J.C. Penney Company, Inc., et.al
