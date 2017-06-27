WRAPUP 4-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
June 27 JCDECAUX:
* JCDECAUX AND AMÉRICA MÓVIL TO CREATE A JOINT VENTURE BY MERGING THEIR OOH BUSINESSES IN MEXICO
* ENTITIES CONTROLLED BY JCDECAUX WILL ULTIMATELY OWN 60% SHARES OF JV JCDECAUX MX
* REMAINING 40% SHARES OF JV WILL BE OWNED BY A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF AMX.
* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, APPROVAL OF MEXICAN FEDERAL COMPETITION COMMISSION, EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 2017
* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 28 PayPal Holdings Inc has invested in LendUp, a San Francisco-based startup that offers loans online to consumers who have been traditionally overlooked by banks because they are considered too risky.
DUBLIN, June 28 Irish consumers could be forced to pay higher prices for everyday items if Britain's exit from the European Union leads to tariffs being imposed on goods coming into the country, a government report said on Wednesday.