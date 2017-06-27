June 27 JCDECAUX:

* JCDECAUX AND AMÉRICA MÓVIL TO CREATE A JOINT VENTURE BY MERGING THEIR OOH BUSINESSES IN MEXICO

* ENTITIES CONTROLLED BY JCDECAUX WILL ULTIMATELY OWN 60% SHARES OF JV JCDECAUX MX

* REMAINING 40% SHARES OF JV WILL BE OWNED BY A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF AMX.

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, APPROVAL OF MEXICAN FEDERAL COMPETITION COMMISSION, EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 2017

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 2017.