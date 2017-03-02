March 2 JCDecaux SA:
* FY adjusted EBIT, before impairment charge, of 351.4 million euros ($370.06 million), down
by 5.4 pct
* FY adjusted operating margin of 646.5 million euros, down by 7.0 pct
* FY net income group share of 224.7 million euros, down by 3.9 pct
* Dividend per share proposed for the year 2016, to 0.56 euro, in line with 2015
* Adjusted organic revenue growth expected to be slightly negative in Q1 2017
($1 = 0.9496 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)