* REG-JCDECAUX STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN THE MIDDLE EAST WITH A NEW STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT IN DUBAI

* CONTRACT IN DUBAI WILL BE EXERCISED JOINTLY BY AN ENTITY THAT WILL BE ULTIMATELY 75% OWNED BY JCDECAUX AND 25% BY DXB MÉDIA ADVERTISING

* ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS WON WITH ITS EMIRATI PARTNER, DXB MEDIA ADVERTISING, A NEW STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT IN DUBAI FOR 10 YRS