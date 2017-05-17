BRIEF-Acacia research corp says co's subsidiaries entered into agreement with Vizio
* Acacia research corp - co's subsidiaries entered into an agreement with vizio, inc - sec filing
May 17 JCDECAUX SA:
* JCDECAUX WINS RET'S LARGE OUTDOOR ADVERTISING CONTRACT FOR ROTTERDAM
* AWARDED 5 YEAR EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT FOR ENTIRE PORTFOLIO OF OUTDOOR ADVERTISING ASSETS OWNED BY ROTTERDAM PUBLIC TRANSPORT COMPANY RET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acacia research corp - co's subsidiaries entered into an agreement with vizio, inc - sec filing
* will summon Telecom Italia management to discuss ultra-fast broadband plans
* Zenith signs on to new local TV ratings agreement with Nielsen