BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc :
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd(JCR) has assigned the company's rating at "A-"
* Rating outlook stable
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ySUWkX
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017