UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 JD Sports Fashion Plc:
* Fy revenue rose 31 percent to 2.379 billion stg
* Fy pretax profit rose 81 percent to 238.4 million stg
* Final dividend up 4.8 percent to 1.3 penceper share
* Total dividend 1.55 penceper share
* Fy record result with headline profit before tax and exceptional items of £244.8 million (2016: £157.1 million)
* European development accelerated with a net increase of 54 stores (2016: 38 stores) for jd fascia across europe.
* Fy profit before tax increasing by 81 pct to £238.4 million (2016: £131.6 million).
* Further two stores in malaysia opened in year with a further store opened in new financial year.
* Period end net cash of £213.6 million (2016: £209.4 million)
* Fy total capital expenditure of £88.0 million (2016: £83.5 million) which is expected to increase further in new financial year
* Like for like store sales for 52 week period across all group fascias, including those in europe, increased by a further 10 pct
* Total gross margin in year of 48.9 pct was slightly ahead of prior year (2016: 48.5 pct)
* Whilst we must recognise that there are external influences which may impact latter part of year, notably inflationary pressures arising from brexit
* Board remains confident in robustness of jd proposition and believes that group is well positioned for further profitable growth.
* Given significant shift in timing of Easter this year, it is not relevant at this time to report any comparative current year trading figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources