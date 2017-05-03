May 3 J D Wetherspoon Plc

* For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct

* Year-to-date like-for-like sales have increased by 3.5 pct and total sales have increased by 1.4 pct

* Operating margin in 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 was 7.3 pct, compared with 6.4 pct in same 13 weeks last year

* Opened 9 pubs since start of financial year and sold 36

* 3 pubs have been closed and are being marketed

* Expect to open one further pub in this financial year

* Expects significantly higher costs in second half of financial year, mainly for business rates, utility taxes, excise duty and labour

* Co remains cautious about second half of year

* Net debt at end of this financial year now expected to be about 70 mln stg higher than level at last financial year end

* Currently anticipates a slightly improved trading outcome for current financial year, compared with its expectations at last update

* Result of higher costs, co anticipates it will require like-for-like sales of about 3 to 4 pct in next FY to maintain profits at current levels