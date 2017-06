May 24 JDC GROUP AG:

* Q1 SALES TURNOVER GREW BY 14.0 % TO EUR 19.9 MILLION IN A QUARTERLY COMPARISON (Q1 2016: EUR 17.5 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA GREW FIVEFOLD TO EUR 1.1 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 0.2 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT IS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY POSITIVE, IN SPITE OF DEPRECIATION ON ACQUIRED CUSTOMER BASES, AT EUR 0.4 MILLION (Q1 2016: MINUS EUR 0.2 MILLION)