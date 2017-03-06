BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings says Xu Luode resigns as non-executive director
* Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 JDC Group AG:
* Preliminary revenues Q4 2016 increase by 13.6 pct to 22.5 million euros ($23.85 million), preliminary revenues 2016 up 2.4 pct to 77.2 million euros
* Preliminary EBITDA Q4 2016 multiplies to 2.0 million euros, with an EBITDA margin of 8.9 pct, preliminary EBITDA 2016 doubles to 2.7 million euros
* Revenues in full year 2016 rose to 77.2 million euros (2015: 75.4 million euros), EBITDA more than doubled to 2.7 million euros
* In 2017 JDC Group plans to intensify digitalization strategy and to accelerate transformation from a classic broker pool towards leading digital manager of insurances and financial investments
* For 2017 company expects a further increase in revenues to 85.0 to 95.0 million euros as well as a nearly doubled EBITDA of 5.0 to 6.0 million euros
* Management board of JDC Group expects a sustained positive revenue and earnings development for current fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON/KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action to recover an additional half a billion dollars in assets stolen from an investment fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, bringing the total claims to more than $1.7 billion.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Chengdu Communications Investment Group Corporation Limited (CCIC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Credit-Linked to Chengdu Municipality: CCIC's ratings are credit linked to, but not equalised with, those of Chengdu municipality. This reflects strong government oversight and supervision, the