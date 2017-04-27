April 27 JDC Group AG:

* FY revenue rose slightly on an annual basis by 3.1 percent to 78.1 million euros ($85.17 million) (2015: 75.7 million euros)

* FY (EBITDA) was 2.7 million euros despite high transaction costs for portfolio acquisitions and other one-time expenses (approx. 0.5 million euros) to 112.7 percent over previous year (2015: 1.3 million euros)

* FY EBIT of 0.2 million euros were also positive (2015: negative 0.3 million euros)

* In 2017, company expects further sales increases of 85.0 million euros to 95.0 million euros as well as a doubling of EBITDA from 5.0 million euros to 6.0 million euros