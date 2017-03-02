Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
March 2 JD.Com Inc
* JD.com announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue RMB 72.3 billion to RMB 74.3 billion
* Q4 revenue RMB 80.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 76.77 billion
* JD.com inc - GMV for Q4 of 2016 increased by 46% to RMB209.7 billion (US$30.2 billion) from core gmv (excluding paipai.com) of RMB143.2 billion in Q4 of 2015
* JD.com inc - annual active customer accounts increased by 46% to 226.6 million in twelve months ended December 31, 2016 from 155.0 million in 2015
* JD.com inc - on March 1, 2017, JD.com entered into definitive agreements relating to reorganization of JD Finance
* Net loss per ADS for Q4 of 2016 was RMB1.26 (US$0.18), compared to RMB5.57 for Q4 of 2015.
* JD.com Inc - JD.com will dispose of all its equity stake of 68.6% in JD Finance
* JD.com Inc - non-GAAP net income per ADS for Q4 of 2016 was RMB0.40 (US$0.06), as compared to non-GAAP net loss per ADS of RMB0.48 in Q4 of 2015.
* Net revenues for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be between RMB72.3 billion and RMB74.3 billion
* JD.com Inc - JD.com will be able to convert its profit sharing right with respect to JD Finance into 40% of JD Finance's equity interest
* JD.com Inc - will receive approximately RMB14.3 billion in cash upon transaction closing
* JD.com inc - as of February 28, 2017, company had repurchased approximately 31.1 million ADSS for approximately us$777 million
* JD.com Inc - co's chairman of board and CEO, will acquire an approximately 4.3% equity stake of JD Finance at same price as third-party investors
* JD.com Inc - upon completion of transactions, it is expected that JD Finance will be deconsolidated from JD.com's consolidated financial statements
* JD.com - annual active customer accounts increased by 46% to 226.6 million in 12 months ended December 31, 2016
* JD.com inc - net revenues for Q1 of 2017 expected to be RMB72.3 billion -RMB74.3 billion, representing a growth rate between 34% and 38% compared with q1 of 2016
* JD.com Inc - CEO Liu will also obtain a majority of voting rights in JD Finance through his equity stake and voting proxy
* JD.com Inc - net revenues $11.6 billion for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.