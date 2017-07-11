FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.25
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 11, 2017 / 11:23 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.25

* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - qtrly ‍revenues $750.4 million versus $723.6​ million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.23, revenue view C$704.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍for quarter ended June 3, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 6.8pct​

* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - management believes that demographic trends will continue and that corporation will maintain its growth in revenues

* Jean Coutu Group PJC -growth in generic drugs prescriptions with lower selling prices, would however have deflationary impact on retail sales in pharmacy

* Jean Coutu Group PJC - generic drugs price decreases, removal of ceiling on professional allowances allowed will reduce profitability of unit pro doc

* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - until reinstatement of 15pct ceiling when a new regulation comes into force, profitability of pro doc will be reduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.