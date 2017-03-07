UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's head of Jeep brand says:
* Brand sales down 3 percent y/y so far this year, but overall 2017 sales expected to grow compared to previous year
* On track for launching production of compass model in India in May Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly