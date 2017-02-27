BRIEF-Celsion Corp files to withdraw stock and warrants offering
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
Feb 27 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 70 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 891.5 million won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/uvp4Zr
