BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on resumption conditions by stock exchange
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
May 10 Jeju Semiconductor Corp :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series convertible bonds to 3,846 won/share from 3,905 won/share, effective May 10
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/TUV0YE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.