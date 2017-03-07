March 7 Jeld-wen Holding Inc

* Announces repricing of term loan

* A wholly owned subsidiary, has completed an amendment to reduce interest rate on its $1.2 billion term loan due 2022

* Under amended term loan, new effective interest rate is libor plus 300 basis points, a reduction of 50 basis points

* Repricing is expected to generate annualized cash interest savings of approximately $6 million