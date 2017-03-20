Sri Lankan shares hit 3-wk high as blue chips gain
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.
March 20 Jenoptik AG:
* Receives follow-up contracts for retrofitting Leopard 2 tanks
* Contracts worth 10.6 million euros ($11.40 million) will be processed in cooperation with Polish subcontractors
* Delivery is scheduled for years 2017 to 2020 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.