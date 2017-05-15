May 15 JENSEN GROUP NV:

* REVENUE DURING Q1 WAS 82.5 MILLION EURO, 3.2 PCT HIGHER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* THE ORDER BACKLOG AT THE END OF MARCH 2017 WAS 28.0% HIGHER THAN AT THE END OF MARCH 2016

* EXPECTS A FIRST HALF-YEAR REVENUE TO BE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR